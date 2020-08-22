Overview

Dr. Brian Barnett, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology. They graduated from New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.



Dr. Barnett works at Dallas IVF in Plano, TX with other offices in Frisco, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.