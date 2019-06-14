Overview of Dr. Brian Bauer, MD

Dr. Brian Bauer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Teaneck, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Holy Name Medical Center.



Dr. Bauer works at Eastern Orthopedic Associates in Teaneck, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.