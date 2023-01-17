Dr. Brian Bear, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bear is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Bear, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Brian Bear, MD
Dr. Brian Bear, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Rockford, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center and SwedishAmerican Hospital.
Dr. Bear's Office Locations
Roxbury Road Office324 Roxbury Rd, Rockford, IL 61107 Directions (815) 398-9491Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 7:00pmSaturday8:00am - 7:00pmSunday8:00am - 7:00pm
Rockford Orthopedic Surgery Center, LLC - DBA OrthoIllinois Surgery Center346 Roxbury Rd, Rockford, IL 61107 Directions (815) 381-7400
Hospital Affiliations
- OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center
- SwedishAmerican Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- ECOH
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- The Alliance
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very knowledgeable, explains things very well. Professionsl and personable. Made me feel very at ease. I have great confidence in him and his staff.
About Dr. Brian Bear, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic Rochester
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- Cottage Hospital
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Northwestern
Dr. Bear works at
