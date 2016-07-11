See All Family Doctors in Aurora, CO
Dr. Brian Beatty, DO

Family Medicine
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Brian Beatty, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Aurora, CO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine.

Dr. Beatty works at Rocky Mountain Medical Group in Aurora, CO with other offices in Englewood, CO. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rocky Mountain Medical Group
    13650 E Mississippi Ave Ste 120, Aurora, CO 80012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 280-2882
  2. 2
    Rocky Mountain Medical Group-Englewood
    730 W Hampden Ave Ste 200, Englewood, CO 80110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 407-9316
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Breast Cancer Screening
Home Sleep Study
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Breast Cancer Screening
Home Sleep Study

Treatment frequency



Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Breast Cancer Screening
Home Sleep Study
Abdominal Pain
Achilles Tendinitis
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Adhesive Capsulitis
Administrative Physical
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anosmia
Anxiety
Arrhythmia Screening
Arthritis
Back Pain
Bacteriuria Screening
Blood Allergy Testing
Bone Density Scan
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Burn Injuries
Bursitis
Cancer Screening
Cardiovascular Stress Test
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chest Pain Evaluation
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Cholesterol Screening
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dementia Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Dermatitis
Detoxification Evaluation
Diabetes Screening
Diabetic Evaluation
Dipstick Urinalysis
Disability Evaluation
Drug Allergy Testing
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan
Dyslexia Assessment
Echocardiography
Elbow Sprain
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fetal Cardiac Screening
Foot Sprain
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
Geriatric Assessment
Gonorrhea Screening
Gout
Headache
Health Screening
Heart Disease
HeartAware Online Risk Screening
Hemorrhoids
Hepatitis A Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Hepatitis C Virus Screening
Hepatitis Screening
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Screening
Hip Pointer Injuries
Hip Sprain
HIV Screening
Immunization Administration
Impairment Rating Evaluation
Independent Educational Evaluation
Joint Fluid Test
Joint Pain
Knee Sprain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Limb Pain
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Lyme Disease Evaluation
Mammography
McMurray's Test
Melanoma Screening
Memory Evaluation
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
Mole Evaluation
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Obesity
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoporosis Screening
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Overweight
Patch Testing
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pre-Operative Evaluation
Pregnancy Test
Prostate Cancer Screening
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE)
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rapid Flu Test
Runner's Knee
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Second-Degree Burns
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Skin Screenings
Skin Testing and Screening
Sleep Apnea
Spinal and Postural Screening
STD Screening
Strep Test
Stye
Syphilis Screening
Tension Headache
Thyroid Screening
Trichomoniasis Screening
Tuberculosis Screening
Urine Pregnancy Test
Vaccination
Vaginosis Screening
VAP Lipid Testing
Viral Infection
Wheelchair Evaluation
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Wrist Sprain or Strain

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Beatty?

Jul 11, 2016
Very caring physician, very informative and very knowledgeable. Very happy to have him as our work comp doctor.
Los Angeles, CA — Jul 11, 2016
Photo: Dr. Brian Beatty, DO
About Dr. Brian Beatty, DO

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 39 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1194730689
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Brian Beatty, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beatty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Beatty has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Beatty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Beatty has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beatty.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beatty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beatty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

