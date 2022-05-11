Overview

Dr. Brian Behm, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Charlottesville, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with University Hospital.



Dr. Behm works at University Of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.