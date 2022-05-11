Dr. Brian Behm, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Behm is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Behm, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brian Behm, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Charlottesville, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with University Hospital.
Dr. Behm works at
Locations
University of Virginia Neurosurgery1215 Lee St, Charlottesville, VA 22908 Directions (434) 924-3627
University VA Med Ctr Gastro1300 Jefferson Park Ave # 2091, Charlottesville, VA 22903 Directions (434) 243-2718
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Behm is the best Digestive Disease Doctor I've had in my 18 years with Crohn's Disease. The most important factors for me are someone who takes the time to explain things thoroughly, listens to your input, searches for creative solutions, and has time. He excels at all these. Dr. Behm worked with me when my symptoms were at an all time low and got me into near remission after trying 3 different medications. Being associated with UVA, Dr. Behm is very in touch with the cutting edge medications that are coming out of trials. Sadly, I am moving away and have to leave his care, but I highly recommend him for patients with digestive disease.
About Dr. Brian Behm, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1114947140
Education & Certifications
- University of Virginia
- University of California San Francisco
- University of California San Francisco
- UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Behm has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Behm accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Behm has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Behm works at
Dr. Behm has seen patients for Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Behm on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Behm. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Behm.
