Dr. Brian Bennett, MD

Urology
3.5 (24)
Map Pin Small Raleigh, NC
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Brian Bennett, MD

Dr. Brian Bennett, MD is an Urology Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Rex Hospital.

Dr. Bennett works at Associated Urologists of North Carolina, PA in Raleigh, NC with other offices in Cary, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Infection, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bennett's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Associated Urologists of North Carolina, PA
    3821 Ed Dr, Raleigh, NC 27612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 758-8677
  2. 2
    North Carolina Urological Division
    160 Macgregor Pines Dr Ste 205, Cary, NC 27511 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 758-8677

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rex Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bladder Infection
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Stones
Bladder Infection
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Stones

Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chordee Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jan 24, 2018
    I have found Dr. Bennet to be attentive and willing to answer questions that I raise.
    Ted Churn in NC — Jan 24, 2018
    Photo: Dr. Brian Bennett, MD
    About Dr. Brian Bennett, MD

    • Urology
    • 34 years of experience
    • English
    • 1891766077
    Education & Certifications

    • U Pittsburgh Med Ctr
    • VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED
