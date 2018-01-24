Overview of Dr. Brian Bennett, MD

Dr. Brian Bennett, MD is an Urology Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Rex Hospital.



Dr. Bennett works at Associated Urologists of North Carolina, PA in Raleigh, NC with other offices in Cary, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Infection, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.