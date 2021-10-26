Overview

Dr. Brian Biernat, MD is a Dermatologist in Westerville, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Nebraska At Kearney.



Dr. Biernat works at Center For Surgical Dermatology in Westerville, OH with other offices in Lancaster, OH and Zanesville, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Skin Cancer and Basal Cell Carcinoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.