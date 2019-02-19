Overview

Dr. Brian Billings, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Newport News, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Riverside Doctors' Hospital Williamsburg, Riverside Regional Medical Center and Riverside Walter Reed Hospital.



Dr. Billings works at Peninsula Surgical Associates in Newport News, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Colectomy, Anal or Rectal Pain and Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.