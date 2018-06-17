Overview of Dr. Brian Billmeyer, MD

Dr. Brian Billmeyer, MD is an Urology Specialist in Merrillville, IN. They graduated from University of Iowa and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Franciscan Health Crown Point, Franciscan Health Dyer, Franciscan Health Rensselaer, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital, St. Catherine Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Billmeyer works at Urologic Specialists of Northwest Indiana in Merrillville, IN with other offices in Highland, IN and Rensselaer, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.