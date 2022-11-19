Overview of Dr. Brian Bixler, MD

Dr. Brian Bixler, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in York, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with WellSpan York Hospital.



Dr. Bixler works at OSS Health in York, PA with other offices in Mechanicsburg, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.