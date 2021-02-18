Overview of Dr. Brian Bjerke, MD

Dr. Brian Bjerke, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Edina, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital.



Dr. Bjerke works at Twin Cities Orthopedics in Edina, MN with other offices in Eagan, MN, Maple Grove, MN, Robbinsdale, MN, Eden Prairie, MN and Shakopee, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.