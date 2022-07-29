Dr. Brian Black, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Black is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Black, DO
Dr. Brian Black, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Greencastle, IN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines U, College of Osteopathic Med/Surg and is affiliated with Hendricks Regional Health and Putnam County Hospital.
Greencastle Family Health1145 Indianapolis Rd, Greencastle, IN 46135 Directions
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Brian Black is the definition of true care. He’s patient, professional and trustworthy. Unlike many doctors today, Dr. Black develops a relationship with his patients. Your health win is his health win, and your difficulties are his difficulties. He remains true to his word and always has your best interest in mind whether it’s a simple prescription, or a life changing medical experience. Dr. Black is far from a regular practicing physician. He feels as if he is a part of my family.
- Family Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1437255239
- Union Hospital
- Union Hospital
- Des Moines U, College of Osteopathic Med/Surg
- Hendricks Regional Health
- Putnam County Hospital
Dr. Black has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Black accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Black using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Black has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Black. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Black.
