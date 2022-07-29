See All Family Doctors in Greencastle, IN
Dr. Brian Black, DO

Family Medicine
3.7 (14)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Brian Black, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Greencastle, IN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines U, College of Osteopathic Med/Surg and is affiliated with Hendricks Regional Health and Putnam County Hospital.

Dr. Black works at Greencastle Family Health in Greencastle, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Greencastle Family Health
    1145 Indianapolis Rd, Greencastle, IN 46135 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jul 29, 2022
    Dr. Brian Black is the definition of true care. He’s patient, professional and trustworthy. Unlike many doctors today, Dr. Black develops a relationship with his patients. Your health win is his health win, and your difficulties are his difficulties. He remains true to his word and always has your best interest in mind whether it’s a simple prescription, or a life changing medical experience. Dr. Black is far from a regular practicing physician. He feels as if he is a part of my family.
    A. Parker — Jul 29, 2022
    About Dr. Brian Black, DO

    • Family Medicine
    • 20 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1437255239
    Education & Certifications

    • Union Hospital
    • Union Hospital
    • Des Moines U, College of Osteopathic Med/Surg
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Hendricks Regional Health
    • Putnam County Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brian Black, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Black is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Black has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Black has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Black works at Greencastle Family Health in Greencastle, IN. View the full address on Dr. Black’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Black. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Black.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Black, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Black appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

