Dr. Brian Blair, DO

Gastroenterology
4.6 (136)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Brian Blair, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.

Dr. Blair works at Jefferson GI Associates in Cherry Hill, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Vomiting Disorders and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson GI Associates
    2211 Chapel Ave W Ste 401, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gastritis
Vomiting Disorders
Hemorrhoids
Gastritis
Vomiting Disorders
Hemorrhoids

Gastritis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Abscess
Acid Reflux Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess and Fistula Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
E. coli Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal pH Monitoring Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ileus
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Salmonella Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ulcer
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 136 ratings
    Patient Ratings (136)
    5 Star
    (108)
    4 Star
    (15)
    3 Star
    (6)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Nov 18, 2022
    It's difficult to put into words just how much I appreciate Dr. Blair. Not only is he extremely professional but he has this knack of making you feel at ease. That is something I can personally say I have not experienced with other doctors. Sorry there are only 5 stars as a rating because I would have given him 100 stars if I could. Thank you, Dr. Blair for everything.
    Elizabeth Barnes — Nov 18, 2022
    About Dr. Brian Blair, DO

    • Gastroenterology
    • 12 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1841587565
    Education & Certifications

    • UMDNJ-SOM (Osteopathic Medicine)
    • UMDNJ-SOM (Osteopathic Medicine)
    • UMDNJ-SOM (Osteopathic Medicine)
    • PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    • Internal Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
    • Jefferson Stratford Hospital

