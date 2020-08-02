Overview

Dr. Brian Blatt, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from University Of Med And Dentistry Of New Jersey and is affiliated with Medical City Plano.



Dr. Blatt works at Harmony Heart Group in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Mellitus and Secondary along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.