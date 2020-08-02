See All Cardiologists in Plano, TX
Dr. Brian Blatt, DO

Cardiology
4.9 (42)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Brian Blatt, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from University Of Med And Dentistry Of New Jersey and is affiliated with Medical City Plano.

Dr. Blatt works at Harmony Heart Group in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Mellitus and Secondary along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Harmony Heart Group
    4701 Old Shepard Pl Ste 160, Plano, TX 75093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 612-4730

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medical City Plano

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    About Dr. Brian Blatt, DO

    • Cardiology
    • 29 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1194796888
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Medicine and Dentistry-Osteopathic Medicine
    Internship
    • University Of Med and Dentistry Osteopathic Med
    Medical Education
    • University Of Med And Dentistry Of New Jersey
    Undergraduate School
    • Washington and Jefferson College
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiac Electrophysiology, Cardiology and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brian Blatt, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blatt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Blatt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Blatt has seen patients for Diabetes Mellitus and Secondary, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blatt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    42 patients have reviewed Dr. Blatt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blatt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blatt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blatt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

