Dr. Brian Block, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Towson, MD. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Block works at Maryland Pain Specialists in Towson, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.