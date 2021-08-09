Dr. Brian Bobick, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bobick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Bobick, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Brian Bobick, DPM
Dr. Brian Bobick, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Oceanside, CA. They graduated from SAMUEL MERRITT COLLEGE and is affiliated with Tri-city Medical Center.
Dr. Bobick works at
Dr. Bobick's Office Locations
Orthopaedic Specialists of North County Inc.3905 Waring Rd, Oceanside, CA 92056 Directions (760) 724-9000
Hospital Affiliations
- Tri-city Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sharp Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He took the time to listen to my concerns, clearly explained the situation and offered carried solutions given my issue
About Dr. Brian Bobick, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- SAMUEL MERRITT COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bobick has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bobick accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bobick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bobick works at
Dr. Bobick speaks Hindi.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Bobick. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bobick.
