Dr. Brian Boholst, MD

Internal Medicine
4.2 (13)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Brian Boholst, MD

Dr. Brian Boholst, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Boholst works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Boholst's Office Locations

    Northwestern Medicine Primary & Specialty Care - Lakeview
    1333 W Belmont Ave Ste 200, Chicago, IL 60657 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 926-3627

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HealthLink
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 30, 2019
    Dr. Boholst is a caring doctor. He takes the time to listen to questions and helps me understand my health concerns. His staff is great with patient care also. He also takes seriously my family history for certain health issues.
    — Mar 30, 2019
    Dr. Boholst's Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Boholst

    About Dr. Brian Boholst, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1235181959
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
