Dr. Brian Boland, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (8)
Map Pin Small Greenville, SC
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Brian Boland, MD

Dr. Brian Boland, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Boland works at Greenville Health System - Surgery in Greenville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Reduction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Boland's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Carolina Plastic Surgery & Aesthetics-Patewood
    200 Patewood Dr Ste B480, Greenville, SC 29615 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 454-4570

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Reduction
Breast Reconstruction
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Breast Reduction
Breast Reconstruction
Skin and Tissue Reduction

Breast Reduction
Breast Reconstruction
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Abdominoplasty
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Breast Cancer
Breast Lift Surgery
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Cancer
Excision of Skin Lesion
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Gynecomastia
Skin Cancer
Wound Repair
Abdominal Pain
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Crohn's Disease
Dentofacial Anomalies
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Excision of Breast Tumor
Excision or Destruction of Tongue Lesion
Facial Reconstruction
Gynecologic Cancer
Hidradenitis
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Labiaplasty
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction
Localized Fat Deposits
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Mastectomy
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Nipple Reconstruction
Pelvic Abscess
Port Placements or Replacements
Puncture Aspiration
Secondary Malignancies
Skin Grafts
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal
Spider Veins
Varicose Veins
Ventral Hernia
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 24, 2022
    Dr. Boland has blessed me beyond measure with his compassionate care and surgical skills. I’ve worked in the medical field for 30 years and never have met a physician like him. He gave me hope in a difficult time . I’m so thankful for Dr. Boland .
    Melanie Wyrick — Jun 24, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 15 years of experience
    • English
    • 1972761575
    • Medical University of South Carolina
    • General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brian Boland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Boland has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Boland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Boland works at Greenville Health System - Surgery in Greenville, SC. View the full address on Dr. Boland’s profile.

    Dr. Boland has seen patients for Breast Reduction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Boland. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boland.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

