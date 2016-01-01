See All Hematologists in Cleveland, OH
Dr. Brian Bolwell, MD

Hematology & Oncology
1.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Brian Bolwell, MD

Dr. Brian Bolwell, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Case Western Reserve U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Bolwell works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Prostate Cancer and Reticulosarcoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bolwell's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cleveland Clinic Main Campus
    9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 340-8870
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Prostate Cancer
Reticulosarcoma
Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Prostate Cancer
Reticulosarcoma
Central Nervous System Lymphoma

    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Brian Bolwell, MD

    • Hematology & Oncology
    • 42 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1528022282
    Education & Certifications

    • Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
    • UNIVERSITY HOSPITALS OF CLEVELAND
    • UNIVERSITY HOSPITALS OF CLEVELAND
    • Case Western Reserve U, School of Medicine
    • Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Cleveland Clinic

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brian Bolwell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bolwell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bolwell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bolwell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bolwell works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH. View the full address on Dr. Bolwell’s profile.

    Dr. Bolwell has seen patients for Prostate Cancer and Reticulosarcoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bolwell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Bolwell. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bolwell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bolwell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bolwell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

