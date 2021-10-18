Overview of Dr. Brian Borden, MD

Dr. Brian Borden, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Ypsilanti, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nebraska at Lincoln and is affiliated with St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor.



Dr. Borden works at Sjmhs Orthopedic Services in Ypsilanti, MI with other offices in Canton, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.