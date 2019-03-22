See All Gastroenterologists in New York, NY
Dr. Brian Bosworth, MD

Gastroenterology
4.2 (15)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Brian Bosworth, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Bosworth works at Inflammatory Bowel Disease Center in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Nyu Langone Inflammatory Bowel Disease Center
    305 E 33rd St, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 698-4232
  2. 2
    NYU Langone Medical Center, New York, NY
    240 E 38th St # 2323, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 501-2322

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Crohn's Disease
Colon Cancer Screening
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Crohn's Disease
Colon Cancer Screening

Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hepatopulmonary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pouchitis Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Healthfirst
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • SelectHealth
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Mar 22, 2019
    Dr Bosworth is very knowledgeable with amazing bedside manners listens to all your symptoms and very sympathetic have been a patient for over 8years follow him where ever he goes
    — Mar 22, 2019
    Specialties

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    • 24 years of experience
    • 24 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • English, Spanish
    • 1881643849
    • 1881643849
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New York Presbyterian Hosp Cornell Univ
    Residency
    • Newyork-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia University Medical Center
    Internship
    • New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
    Medical Education
    • Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brian Bosworth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bosworth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bosworth has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bosworth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bosworth works at Inflammatory Bowel Disease Center in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Bosworth’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Bosworth. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bosworth.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bosworth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bosworth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

