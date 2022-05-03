Dr. Brian Boxer Wachler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boxer Wachler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Boxer Wachler, MD
Dr. Brian Boxer Wachler, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Dartmouth Medical School and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Boxer Wachler Vision Institute465 N Roxbury Dr Ste 902, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Directions (310) 860-1900
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
I went in to see Dr. Brian for my red eyes. I’ve been an athlete all my life and never worse sunglasses which caused some damage. I went in for a consultation and had the eye whitening procedure the following week. I can safely say it has been a great experience and I’m happy with the results so far. It’s been about a month and all I’ve seen are improvements. Dr.Brian and his team are professionals and I’m happy I made the decision to get this done.
About Dr. Brian Boxer Wachler, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1255457222
Education & Certifications
- Hunkeler Eye Center
- Saint Louis University Eye Institute
- St. Mary's Hospital and Medical Center
- Dartmouth Medical School
- Edinburgh
