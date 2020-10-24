Dr. Brian Boynton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boynton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Boynton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Brian Boynton, MD
Dr. Brian Boynton, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Riverside, CA. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Riverside Community Hospital.
Dr. Boynton works at
Dr. Boynton's Office Locations
Riverside Medical Clinic Inc.7117 Brockton Ave Fl 2, Riverside, CA 92506 Directions (951) 590-4839
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent Dr skilled, caring and compassionate
About Dr. Brian Boynton, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1710155452
Education & Certifications
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boynton has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boynton accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boynton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Boynton works at
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Boynton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boynton.
