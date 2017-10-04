Dr. Brian Bradley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bradley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Bradley, MD
Overview of Dr. Brian Bradley, MD
Dr. Brian Bradley, MD is an Urology Specialist in San Angelo, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Ballinger Memorial Hospital, Heart Of Texas Memorial Hospital and Shannon Medical Center.
Dr. Bradley's Office Locations
Angelo Community Hospital Ext Service3555 Knickerbocker Rd, San Angelo, TX 76904 Directions (325) 949-9555Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia102 N Magdalen St, San Angelo, TX 76903 Directions (325) 481-2231
Shannon Clinic Reference Lab120 E Beauregard Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903 Directions (325) 481-2231
Shannon Medical Center120 E Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903 Directions (325) 481-2231
Hospital Affiliations
- Ballinger Memorial Hospital
- Heart Of Texas Memorial Hospital
- Shannon Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Very easy to talk to, understood my concerns answering all of my questions. Addressed issues my spouse had, validating understanding. Surgery went very well expectations as described. Will continue all care with this provider as needed in the futute!
About Dr. Brian Bradley, MD
- Urology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1356383269
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Urology
