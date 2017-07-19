Dr. Brian Braithwaite, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Braithwaite is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Braithwaite, MD
Overview of Dr. Brian Braithwaite, MD
Dr. Brian Braithwaite, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago.
The Aesthetic Institute of Chicago601 W Randolph St, Chicago, IL 60661 Directions (312) 258-9100
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
You cannot go wrong with Dr. Braithwaite who is an amazing surgeon. When I met him I told him I thought he would be a Pediatrician, or rural Family Doctor, as his bedside manner was that of a kind and compassionate soul. He carefully explained to me all the procedures he could do with clarity, defined the probable outcomes, and any pain and side effects associated with patience. He gave a very reasonable cost to the surgery (which was a lower eyelid blepharoplasty). All his staff were great.
About Dr. Brian Braithwaite, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1518020072
Education & Certifications
- University of Louisville Hospital
- University of IL Medical Center at Chicago
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- University of Chicago
Dr. Braithwaite has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Braithwaite accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Braithwaite has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Braithwaite. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Braithwaite.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Braithwaite, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Braithwaite appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.