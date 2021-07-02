Dr. Braumiller has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brian Braumiller, MD
Overview of Dr. Brian Braumiller, MD
Dr. Brian Braumiller, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Springfield, MO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Braumiller works at
Dr. Braumiller's Office Locations
Burrell Behavioral Health1300 E Bradford Pkwy, Springfield, MO 65804 Directions (417) 761-5250
Counseling Group of the Ozarks1901 E Bennett St Ste B, Springfield, MO 65804 Directions (417) 409-3008
- 3 4649 Presidential Way, Dayton, OH 45429 Directions (937) 748-9811
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Wow these people go one time and leave a bad review? For me Dr Braumiller has been a total life saver! when I first went there from experiencing the deepest depression (never had depression before) due to Eustasis putting me on high doses of Seroquel. Doctor Braumiller gave me the correct diagnosis and the correct medications the first day! He is very to the point and for me that’s ok. I don’t need a doctor wrapping their arms around me and having pity. I just need a doctor who knows what he is doing and can help me mentally. That is what he is there for. If you need someone to coddle you that’s what therapy is for
About Dr. Brian Braumiller, MD
- Psychiatry
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1710181029
Education & Certifications
- OHIO UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Braumiller accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Braumiller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Braumiller. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Braumiller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Braumiller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Braumiller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.