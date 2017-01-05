Dr. Brian Brocker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brocker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Brocker, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Youngstown, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital and Mercy Health - St. Joseph Warren Hospital.
Brian P. Brocker M.d. Inc.1616 Covington St, Youngstown, OH 44510 Directions (330) 747-9248
- Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital
- Mercy Health - St. Joseph Warren Hospital
he's great, he listened to me, a lot of doctors don't. i would give him 5 stars, well worth the wait, you can't go wrong, the staff is so great i didn't know i was there that long.
- Neurosurgery
- 38 years of experience
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Brocker has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brocker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brocker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Brocker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brocker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brocker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brocker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.