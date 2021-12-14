Overview of Dr. Brian Brodish, MD

Dr. Brian Brodish, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Greenville, NC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Wake Forest University and is affiliated with Vidant Beaufort Hospital and Vidant Medical Center.



Dr. Brodish works at Eastern Carolina ENT/Head/Neck in Greenville, NC with other offices in Washington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia, Tracheal Surgery and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.