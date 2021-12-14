Dr. Brian Brodish, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brodish is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Brodish, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Brian Brodish, MD
Dr. Brian Brodish, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Greenville, NC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Wake Forest University and is affiliated with Vidant Beaufort Hospital and Vidant Medical Center.
Dr. Brodish works at
Dr. Brodish's Office Locations
-
1
Eastern Carolina ENT Head & Neck Surgery850 Johns Hopkins Dr, Greenville, NC 27834 Directions (252) 752-5227
-
2
Eastern Carolina ENT/Head/Neck1257 Highland Dr, Washington, NC 27889 Directions (252) 948-0751
-
3
Ecu Health Surgicenter102 Bethesda Dr, Greenville, NC 27834 Directions (252) 752-5227
-
4
Vidant Medical Center2100 Stantonsburg Rd, Greenville, NC 27834 Directions (252) 752-5227
Hospital Affiliations
- Vidant Beaufort Hospital
- Vidant Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brodish?
He & his staff was very professional & thorough. Thank you too all for the care & kindness i received.
About Dr. Brian Brodish, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1104879691
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brodish has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brodish accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brodish has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brodish works at
Dr. Brodish has seen patients for Dysphagia, Tracheal Surgery and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brodish on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Brodish speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Brodish. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brodish.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brodish, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brodish appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.