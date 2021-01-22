Dr. Brian Broker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Broker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Broker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brian Broker, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Phoenixville, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital, Lankenau Medical Center, Paoli Hospital and Phoenixville Hospital.
Dr. Broker works at
Locations
-
1
Phoenixville826 Main St Ste 201, Phoenixville, PA 19460 Directions (610) 415-1100
-
2
ENT and Allergy Specialists Bryn Mawr825 Old Lancaster Rd Ste 300, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 Directions (610) 415-1100
-
3
Philadelphia525 Jamestown St Ste 205, Philadelphia, PA 19128 Directions (215) 487-7200
-
4
East Norriton342 W Germantown Pike Ste 310, East Norriton, PA 19403 Directions (610) 415-1100
-
5
Pottstown5 S Sunnybrook Rd Ste 300, Pottstown, PA 19464 Directions (610) 326-3600
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Bryn Mawr Hospital
- Lankenau Medical Center
- Paoli Hospital
- Phoenixville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- HealthPartners
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- WellPoint
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Broker?
I have been Dr Broker’s patient for more than a year. He has been extremely knowledgeable, kind and persistent to find the reason for my couch of 35 years! No other doctor could help me but Dr Broker found the reason and cured me
About Dr. Brian Broker, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1346340007
Education & Certifications
- UCLA Medical Ctr
- Thomas Jefferson U Hosp Philadelphia
- Pennsylvania Hospital of The University of Pa Health System
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
- Allergy & Immunology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Broker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Broker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Broker works at
Dr. Broker has seen patients for Animal Allergies, Sinusitis and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Broker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Broker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Broker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Broker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Broker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.