Dr. Brian Broker, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.5 (38)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Brian Broker, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Phoenixville, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital, Lankenau Medical Center, Paoli Hospital and Phoenixville Hospital.

Dr. Broker works at ENT AND ALLERGY SPECIALISTS in Phoenixville, PA with other offices in Bryn Mawr, PA, Philadelphia, PA, East Norriton, PA and Pottstown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Animal Allergies, Sinusitis and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Phoenixville
    826 Main St Ste 201, Phoenixville, PA 19460 (610) 415-1100
    ENT and Allergy Specialists Bryn Mawr
    825 Old Lancaster Rd Ste 300, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 (610) 415-1100
    Philadelphia
    525 Jamestown St Ste 205, Philadelphia, PA 19128 (215) 487-7200
    East Norriton
    342 W Germantown Pike Ste 310, East Norriton, PA 19403 (610) 415-1100
    Pottstown
    5 S Sunnybrook Rd Ste 300, Pottstown, PA 19464 (610) 326-3600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bryn Mawr Hospital
  • Lankenau Medical Center
  • Paoli Hospital
  • Phoenixville Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • HealthPartners
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC
    • WellPoint
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Jan 22, 2021
    I have been Dr Broker’s patient for more than a year. He has been extremely knowledgeable, kind and persistent to find the reason for my couch of 35 years! No other doctor could help me but Dr Broker found the reason and cured me
    A. Goodrich — Jan 22, 2021
    About Dr. Brian Broker, MD

    Education & Certifications

