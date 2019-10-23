Dr. Brian Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Brown, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Brown, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Downey, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Keck Hospital of USC, PIH Health Downey Hospital, PIH Health Whittier Hospital and Whittier Hospital Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Pih Health Hospital - Downey11500 Brookshire Ave, Downey, CA 90241 Directions (562) 904-5388
-
2
Brian Brown MD., Inc.10933 Lakewood Blvd, Downey, CA 90241 Directions (562) 869-0500Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Keck Hospital of USC
- PIH Health Downey Hospital
- PIH Health Whittier Hospital
- Whittier Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- LACare
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I recently had cataract surgery performed by Dr. Brown and I was very pleased with the whole experience. The surgery went well , I had no discomfort and the recovery time was minimal. He was very good with follow up visits to make sure all was well. I now do not need my distance glasses and am pretty close to reading without glasses. I have going to him for my eye check up for years and I highly recommend Dr. Brown.
About Dr. Brian Brown, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Hollywood Presby
- La Co Usc Med Center
- David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles
- Stanford University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brown accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brown has seen patients for Floaters, Astigmatism and Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brown on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Brown speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
