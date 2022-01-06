Dr. Brian Bruel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bruel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Bruel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Brian Bruel, MD
Dr. Brian Bruel, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from University Of The East Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital, St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital and Tops Surgical Specialty Hospital.
Dr. Bruel works at
Dr. Bruel's Office Locations
Complete Pain Solutions1241 Campbell Rd, Houston, TX 77055 Directions (713) 568-6095
Cy-Pain & Spine9001 Forest Xing Ste D, The Woodlands, TX 77381 Directions (713) 568-6095
Cy-pain & Spine Institute Pllc9717 Jones Rd Ste 100, Houston, TX 77065 Directions (713) 568-6095
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital
- Tops Surgical Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bruel?
I have a visit with Dr.Bruel every month he is the best doctor I ever had and I am very proud of his accomplishments.
About Dr. Brian Bruel, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1659563047
Education & Certifications
- Ut MD Anderson Hospital
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- University Of The East Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bruel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bruel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bruel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bruel has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bruel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Bruel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bruel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bruel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bruel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.