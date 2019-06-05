See All Plastic Surgeons in Ogden, UT
Dr. Brian Brzowski, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.5 (18)
Map Pin Small Ogden, UT
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Brian Brzowski, MD

Dr. Brian Brzowski, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Ogden, UT. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Ogden Regional Medical Center, Davis Hospital and Medical Center and Mckay Dee Hospital.

Dr. Brzowski works at Brzowski Plastic Surgery in Ogden, UT. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Brzowski's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Brzowski Plastic Surgery
    1525 E 6000 S Ste C, Ogden, UT 84405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 264-5944
  2. 2
    Mt. Ogden Surgery Center
    4364 Washington Blvd, Ogden, UT 84403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 264-5943
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ogden Regional Medical Center
  • Davis Hospital and Medical Center
  • Mckay Dee Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominoplasty
Aesthetic Hand Rejuvenation
Arm Reduction Surgery
Abdominoplasty
Aesthetic Hand Rejuvenation
Arm Reduction Surgery

Treatment frequency



Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Aesthetic Hand Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Arm Reduction Surgery Chevron Icon
Asian Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Benelli Lift Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Procedure Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Breast Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Brow Lift Chevron Icon
Buttock Lift Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Facial Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Neck Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Procedure Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Trunk Surgery Chevron Icon
Dysport Injection Chevron Icon
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty) Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Brow Lift Chevron Icon
Excision Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Excision
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Cyst Chevron Icon
Excision of Lipoma Chevron Icon
Excision of Soft Tissue Lesion Chevron Icon
Excisional Biopsy Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Facelift
Fat Grafting to the Body Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Breast Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Buttock Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Fat Reduction Procedure Chevron Icon
Full Face Lift Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Lift - Parts of the Body Other than Face Chevron Icon
Lip Augmentation Chevron Icon
Lip Surgery Chevron Icon
Lipomas Sebacious Cyst Removal Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Mini Tummy Tuck Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Surgery Chevron Icon
Neck Lift Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Facelift Chevron Icon
Plastic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Post Bariatric Weight Loss Surgery Chevron Icon
Post-Operative Care Chevron Icon
Power-Assisted Liposuction (PAL) Chevron Icon
Revision Surgery Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Skin Surgery Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Injections Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Mass Biopsy Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Procedure Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Surgery Chevron Icon
Suture Removal Chevron Icon
Suture Soft Tissue Wound Chevron Icon
Wrinkle Reduction by Injection Chevron Icon
Wrinkle Removal Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wrinkles

Ratings & Reviews
3.5
Average provider rating
Based on 18 ratings
Patient Ratings (18)
5 Star
(11)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(6)
Jun 05, 2019
Happy with my results for breast augmentation. His staff was helpful in picking size, and gave great advice.
PLAIN CITY, UT — Jun 05, 2019
Photo: Dr. Brian Brzowski, MD
About Dr. Brian Brzowski, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 35 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1134121148
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Mayo Clinic-Rochester
Residency
  • Wilford Hall Air Force Medical Center
Internship
  • Wilford Hall U S A F Medical Center
Medical Education
  • Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med
Board Certifications
  • Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Brian Brzowski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brzowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Brzowski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Brzowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Brzowski works at Brzowski Plastic Surgery in Ogden, UT. View the full address on Dr. Brzowski’s profile.

18 patients have reviewed Dr. Brzowski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brzowski.

