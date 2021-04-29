Dr. Brian Buchanan, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buchanan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Buchanan, DDS
Overview
Dr. Brian Buchanan, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Hinesville, GA.
Dr. Buchanan works at
Locations
-
1
Aspen Dental849 W Oglethorpe Hwy, Hinesville, GA 31313 Directions (855) 384-3746
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Buchanan?
Dr. Buchanan has a fantastic bedside manner, he takes his time explaining all the procedures. He is very knowledgeable and friendly. I am recommending him to all my friends.
About Dr. Brian Buchanan, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1669566717
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Buchanan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Buchanan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Buchanan works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Buchanan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buchanan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buchanan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buchanan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.