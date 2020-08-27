See All Psychiatrists in New York, NY
Dr. Brian Buggie, MD

Psychiatry
4.1 (23)
Map Pin Small New York, NY
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Brian Buggie, MD

Dr. Brian Buggie, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Univ Of Nm Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside.

Dr. Buggie works at Brian Buggie, MD in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Buggie's Office Locations

    Chelsea
    440 W 24th St Ste 1EE, New York, NY 10011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 580-8839
    Chelsea
    445 W 23rd St Apt 1EE, New York, NY 10011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 580-8839

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai Morningside

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Adjustment Disorder
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Hallucinogen Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Other Psychiatric Medication Therapy (Inpatient Only) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Aug 27, 2020
    Dr. Buggie is one of the best doctors with whom I have worked. He is compassionate, very knowledgeable over a wide range of topics, generous in sharing this knowledge (via conversation, text, links), a great listener and has an easy sense of humor. I started seeing him over four years ago for guidance in breaking my nine year xanax addiction. This was accomplished without any problems and I thought that would be the end of my sessions. However, i was so comfortable talking with him that I decided to continue in order to discuss various issues related to anxiety, troubling family relationships, problems at work -whatever happened to be on my mind. Perhaps most importantly, he helped me accept my new reality when I lost my mobility and went from a physically active walker and athlete to needing a wheelchair to simply get around. He was encouraging and tremendously supportive in helping me locate the best device for me even though I strongly resisted for a long period of time.
    ML — Aug 27, 2020
    About Dr. Brian Buggie, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1114231826
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • St Lukes - Roosevelt Hospital Center at St Lukes Division
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Nm Sch Of Med
    Undergraduate School
    • UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brian Buggie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buggie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Buggie has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Buggie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Buggie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buggie.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buggie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buggie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

