Dr. Brian Burgan, DPM

Podiatry
3.8 (5)
Map Pin Small Chattanooga, TN
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Brian Burgan, DPM

Dr. Brian Burgan, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga and Parkridge Medical Center.

Dr. Burgan works at Associates in Foot and Ankle Care in Chattanooga, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Burgan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Associates in Foot and Ankle Care Inc.
    1007 Spring Creek Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37412 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 855-0728
  2. 2
    East Brainerd Podiatry Center Pllc
    7694 E Brainerd Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 206-9742

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
  • Parkridge Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis

Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Callus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Callus
Corn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Corn
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Neuromas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Neuromas
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Brian Burgan, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1376501221
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
