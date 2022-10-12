Overview of Dr. Brian Burnikel, MD

Dr. Brian Burnikel, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with Highlands Cashiers Hospital, Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital, Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital, Prisma Health Oconee Memorial Hospital, Self Regional Healthcare and St. Francis Downtown.



Dr. Burnikel works at Steadmen Hawkins Clinic in Greenville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.