Dr. Brian Burnikel, MD
Dr. Brian Burnikel, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with Highlands Cashiers Hospital, Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital, Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital, Prisma Health Oconee Memorial Hospital, Self Regional Healthcare and St. Francis Downtown.
Steadman Hawkins Clinic of the Carolinas200 Patewood Dr Ste C100, Greenville, SC 29615 Directions (864) 454-7422Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Surgery and Orthopedic Clinic13 Edgewood Dr, Greenville, SC 29605 Directions (864) 455-7861
Hospital Affiliations
- Highlands Cashiers Hospital
- Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital
- Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
- Prisma Health Oconee Memorial Hospital
- Self Regional Healthcare
- St. Francis Downtown
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Had a partial knee replacement and am so pleased with the result. I would highly recommend Dr Burnikel.
About Dr. Brian Burnikel, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn
- Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa
Dr. Burnikel has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burnikel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
