Dr. Brian Burns, MD
Overview of Dr. Brian Burns, MD
Dr. Brian Burns, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Victoria, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Detar Hospital Navarro.
Dr. Burns works at
Dr. Burns' Office Locations
South Texas Plastic Surgery PA601 E San Antonio St Ste 302W, Victoria, TX 77901 Directions (361) 576-1975
Hospital Affiliations
- Detar Hospital Navarro
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Brian Burns, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1750471983
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burns accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burns has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Burns. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burns.
