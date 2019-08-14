Dr. Brian Burton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Burton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Brian Burton, MD
Dr. Brian Burton, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock.
Dr. Burton's Office Locations
1
The Woman's Clinic9601 Baptist Health Dr Ste 1200, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (501) 664-4131Monday7:00am - 4:30pmTuesday7:00am - 4:30pmWednesday7:00am - 4:30pmThursday7:00am - 4:30pmFriday7:00am - 4:30pm
Pathology Laboratories of Ark PA9601 INTERSTATE 630, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (501) 202-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend Dr Burton. We had our baby girl earlier this year & our first pregnancy appointment was the first time we met him. He took time to get to know us at every appointment & he truly cares about his patients. He is incredibly knowledgable in his field & I believe he is one of the best in Little Rock. I have & will continue to recommend Dr. Burton to everyone I know!
About Dr. Brian Burton, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1255453130
Education & Certifications
- UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED
