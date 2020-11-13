Overview

Dr. Brian Cabarrus, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Greenville, NC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Vidant Bertie Hospital, Vidant Chowan Hospital and Vidant Medical Center.



Dr. Cabarrus works at Vidant Cardiology in Greenville, NC with other offices in Washington, NC and Kenansville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.