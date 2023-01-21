See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Tampa, FL
Dr. Brian Cadigan, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Brian Cadigan, MD

Internal Medicine
4.1 (32)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Brian Cadigan, MD

Dr. Brian Cadigan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tampa, FL. They completed their fellowship with U South Fla Affil Hosp

Dr. Cadigan works at Well Med in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Cadigan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Wellmed At S Habana
    508 S Habana Ave Ste 280, Tampa, FL 33609 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 872-3164

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Arthritis of the Elbow
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Arthritis of the Elbow
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Advance Directive End of Life Planning Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Counseling Chevron Icon
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Obesity Counseling Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Cadigan?

    Jan 21, 2023
    Dr. Cadigan is great! I have been seeing him for years. But the office staff here is pathetic. It takes on average 15 min. on hold before speaking to a human, simple requests are almost always overlooked and require multiple follow-ups (for things like prescription refills). My pharmacy even knows of the office's lack of follow-up. The pharmacist said "they never return our calls." I've had staffers hang up on me when I questioned her inefficiencies and claim that I hadn't had a physical in 3 years (I get one every year, but she couldn't find my record). The practice is now owned by a big corporation that doesn't care about patient care or outcomes, just whatever the bean counters dictate. I've thought about changing doctors, but I do like Cadigan. But its probably likely that I'll change, as the lousy staff treatment is tiring. Even worse, they have a second office in town, but won't let you get an appointment there if you can't get an appointment with Cadigan (which takes months).
    — Jan 21, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Brian Cadigan, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Brian Cadigan, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Cadigan to family and friends

    Dr. Cadigan's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Cadigan

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Brian Cadigan, MD.

    About Dr. Brian Cadigan, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1982604443
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • U South Fla Affil Hosp
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • U South Fla Affil Hosp
    Residency
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brian Cadigan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cadigan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cadigan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cadigan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Cadigan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cadigan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cadigan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cadigan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Brian Cadigan, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.