Dr. Brian Calabrese, DO

Medical Oncology
4.8 (24)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Brian Calabrese, DO

Dr. Brian Calabrese, DO is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Lancaster, PA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Lancaster General Hospital, Milton S Hershey Medical Center and Upmc Lititz.

Dr. Calabrese works at Penn State Health Medical Group in Lancaster, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Compare with other Medical Oncology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Calabrese's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lancaster Hematology Oncology Care
    233 College Ave Ste 303, Lancaster, PA 17603 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (717) 735-3738
  2. 2
    Hmc Hershey Medical Center
    2221 Noll Dr Ste B100, Lancaster, PA 17603 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (717) 715-1001

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lancaster General Hospital
  • Milton S Hershey Medical Center
  • Upmc Lititz

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Anemia
Neutropenia
Acute Leukemia
Anemia
Neutropenia
Acute Leukemia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
  View other providers who treat Anemia
  View other providers who treat Myeloma
  View other providers who treat Cancer
  View other providers who treat Lymphoma
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
  View other providers who treat Thymomas
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Gateway Health Plan
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • HealthPartners
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • UPMC
    • UPMC Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 07, 2017
    I love this guy! So easy to talk to. Listens very well. I am very comfortable with him. Love his nurse as well.
    QuarryvilleGap, PA — Jun 07, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Brian Calabrese, DO

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1457354060
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Drexel University Hahnemann Hosp
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Pennsylvania Hospital Of University of Pennsylvania Health System
    Residency
    Internship
    • Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Lehigh University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Medical Oncology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brian Calabrese, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Calabrese is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Calabrese has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Calabrese has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Calabrese works at Penn State Health Medical Group in Lancaster, PA. View the full address on Dr. Calabrese’s profile.

    Dr. Calabrese has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Calabrese on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Calabrese. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Calabrese.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Calabrese, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Calabrese appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

