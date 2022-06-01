Dr. Brian Cameron, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cameron is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Cameron, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Brian Cameron, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital and VCU Medical Center Main Hospital.
VCU Health417 N 11th St, Richmond, VA 23298 Directions (804) 828-9165
VCU Medical Center Spine Center8700 Stony Point Pkwy Ste 260, Richmond, VA 23235 Directions (804) 827-7463
Hospital Affiliations
- VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital
- VCU Medical Center Main Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Cameron and his staff were very patient with me, listening to my extensive recent medical history, asking me relevant questions, and answering the questions I had for them. Dr. Cameron looked over my MRIs with me, was able to quickly identify my issue, rule out further problems, and put my mind at ease. Very good experience overall.
About Dr. Brian Cameron, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1235346354
Education & Certifications
- VA Commonwealth University-Medical Colloge VA
- VA Commonwealth U Med Coll VA
- Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med
Dr. Cameron has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cameron accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cameron has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Spinal Stenosis and Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cameron on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Cameron. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cameron.
