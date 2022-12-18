Overview of Dr. Brian Camilleri, DO

Dr. Brian Camilleri, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Anderson, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Anderson, Ascension St. Vincent Fishers, Community Hospital Anderson and Marion General Hospital.



Dr. Camilleri works at Central Indiana Orthopedics in Anderson, IN with other offices in Fishers, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.