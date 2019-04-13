See All Hematologists in Edison, NJ
Dr. Brian Canavan, DO

Hematology
4.8 (14)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Brian Canavan, DO

Dr. Brian Canavan, DO is a Hematology Specialist in Edison, NJ. They graduated from University of Osteopathic Medicine & Health Sciences / College of Osteopathic Medicine and Surgery, Des Moines, IA and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway.

Dr. Canavan works at Hamilton Medical Oncology in Edison, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Canavan's Office Locations

    Astera Cancer Care
    34-36 Progress St Ste B2, Edison, NJ 08820 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 757-9696
    Regional Cancer Care Associates
    36 Progress St Ste B2, Edison, NJ 08820 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 757-9696

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Erythropoietin Test
Anemia
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Erythropoietin Test

Anemia Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Management Chevron Icon
Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gum Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Intrathecal Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Multiple Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Targeted Therapy for Hematologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 13, 2019
    Dr. Caravan has been outstanding in the treatment and care of my husband. Dr. Caravan, along with his staff are professional, compassionate and caring. In the treatment room, Linda, Cathy, Martha and receptionist Christine have made this horrible illness more tolerable with their caring and positive attitudes. I would recommend the Edison Office in a heartbeat. All I can say is "thank you" for caring.
    Apr 13, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Brian Canavan, DO

    • Hematology
    Education & Certifications

    • Hematology/Oncology, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital / Cancer Institute of NJ, New Brunswick, NJ
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Canavan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Canavan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Canavan works at Hamilton Medical Oncology in Edison, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Canavan’s profile.

    Dr. Canavan has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Canavan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Canavan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Canavan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Canavan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Canavan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

