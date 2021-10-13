Dr. Canterbury has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brian Canterbury, MD
Overview of Dr. Brian Canterbury, MD
Dr. Brian Canterbury, MD is an Urology Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Akron City Hospital, Akron General Medical Center and Cleveland Clinic.
Dr. Canterbury's Office Locations
Center for Urologic Health LLC320 W Exchange St, Akron, OH 44302 Directions (330) 375-4848
Partners Physician Group1946 TOWN PARK BLVD, Uniontown, OH 44685 Directions (330) 535-4428
Akron Surgery Center Providers4127 Medina Rd Ste 104, Akron, OH 44333 Directions (330) 535-4428
Hospital Affiliations
- Akron City Hospital
- Akron General Medical Center
- Cleveland Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
This guy is top notch. It’s worth the time to research a good doc- can’t say enough good things about him.
About Dr. Brian Canterbury, MD
- Urology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1528258423
Education & Certifications
- NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
