Overview of Dr. Brian Canterbury, MD

Dr. Brian Canterbury, MD is an Urology Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Akron City Hospital, Akron General Medical Center and Cleveland Clinic.



Dr. Canterbury works at Center for Urologic Health LLC in Akron, OH with other offices in Uniontown, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.