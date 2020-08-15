Dr. Brian Carlson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carlson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Carlson, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Carlson, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Wright State University and is affiliated with Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center, Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center, Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center and Valley Hospital Medical Center.
Locations
Digestive Associates5440 W Sahara Ave Ste 302, Las Vegas, NV 89146 Directions (702) 633-0207
Sonora Regional Medical Center - Foothill Specialty Group680 Guzzi Ln Ste 206, Sonora, CA 95370 Directions (209) 936-5760
Hospital Affiliations
- Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center
- Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- Valley Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very nice doctor. A man of few words. Just like me. He told me thank you for coming. I said I had no choice. Then 10 seconds later I was knocked out cold. Woke up a hour later. Then I was on my way. Great Staff.
About Dr. Brian Carlson, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1740255462
Education & Certifications
- U Calif Irvine
- Hahnemann University Hospital
- Hahnemann University
- Wright State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carlson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carlson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carlson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carlson has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Hemorrhoids and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carlson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Carlson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carlson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carlson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carlson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.