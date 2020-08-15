Overview

Dr. Brian Carlson, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Wright State University and is affiliated with Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center, Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center, Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center and Valley Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Carlson works at Digestive Associates in Las Vegas, NV with other offices in Sonora, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Hemorrhoids and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.