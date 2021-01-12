Overview

Dr. Brian Carlson, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lakewood Ranch, FL. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Carlson works at University Family Healthcare in Lakewood Ranch, FL with other offices in Olympia Fields, IL and Sarasota, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.