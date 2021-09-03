Overview of Dr. Brian Casserly, MD

Dr. Brian Casserly, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Reading, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital, Lahey Hospital and Medical Center and Winchester Hospital.



Dr. Casserly works at Reading Internal Medicine Associates Inc. in Reading, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.