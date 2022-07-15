Overview of Dr. Brian Chalkin, MD

Dr. Brian Chalkin, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Hillcrest Medical Center and W W Hastings Indian Hospital.



Dr. Chalkin works at The Orthopaedic Center in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Rotator Cuff Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.