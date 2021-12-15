See All Ophthalmologists in Oregon City, OR
Dr. Brian Chan-Kai, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (6)
Call for new patient details
20 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Brian Chan-Kai, MD

Dr. Brian Chan-Kai, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Oregon City, OR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.

Dr. Chan-Kai works at Eye Health Northwest PC in Oregon City, OR with other offices in Portland, OR and Tigard, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Vein Occlusion and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chan-Kai's Office Locations

  1. 1
    EyeHealth Northwest- Oregon City
    1306 Division St, Oregon City, OR 97045 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 656-4221
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    EyeHealth Northwest-Northwest Portland
    1955 NW NORTHRUP ST, Portland, OR 97209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 227-2020
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    EyeHealth Northwest-Tigard
    15298 SW Royalty Pkwy Ste 204, Tigard, OR 97224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 227-2020
  4. 4
    Eye Health Northwest-East Portland
    10819 SE Stark St, Portland, OR 97216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 255-2291
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence St. Vincent Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 15, 2021
    He’s great to talk to. Puts things in easy to understand bites.
    Chip — Dec 15, 2021
    About Dr. Brian Chan-Kai, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1578690566
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Oregon Health and Science University/Devers Eye Institute
    Residency
    • Baylor College Of Med
    Internship
    • Baylor Col/Med Program|Baylor Coll Med Affil Hosp
    Medical Education
    • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chan-Kai has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chan-Kai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chan-Kai has seen patients for Retinal Vein Occlusion and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chan-Kai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Chan-Kai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chan-Kai.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chan-Kai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chan-Kai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

