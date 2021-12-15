Overview of Dr. Brian Chan-Kai, MD

Dr. Brian Chan-Kai, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Oregon City, OR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.



Dr. Chan-Kai works at Eye Health Northwest PC in Oregon City, OR with other offices in Portland, OR and Tigard, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Vein Occlusion and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.